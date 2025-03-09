Cope Says AEW Revolution May Be His Last World Title Shot Ever

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, Cope previewed his match with Jon Moxley at Revolution on March 9. He noted that the match may be the last world title shot he ever gets, but he’s ready for it. He talked about Mox being afraid now that he no longer has the Death Riders for backup, thanks to Cope taking them out over the past several weeks. The two face off in Los Angeles in the main event tomorrow night.

