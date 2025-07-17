wrestling / News
Cope Says He’s Targeting FTR In AEW Dynamite Promo
July 16, 2025 | Posted by
Cope says his sights are set on FTR during a promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Cope come out to the ring to explain his return at AEW All In: Texas. He talked about his history with Christian Cage and said he hopes Cage pulls his head out of his ass, noting that he came back to put an end to FTR.
That brought out Stokeley Hathaway and took shots at Cope. He said that AEW, Tony Khan and Warner Media have been sent emails complaining about Cope and that if he lays a finger on FTR, he will be fire.
Cope then proceeded to take out two of Hathaway’s security guards before spearing Hathaway himself.
