Cope vs. PAC Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
January 15, 2025 | Posted by
Cope and PAC will do battle on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced by AEW on Wednesday night that the two will do battle on next week’s show, as you can see below.
The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs live on TBS and Max.
NEXT Wednesday, 1/22#AEWDynamite@thekcac | Knoxville, TN
LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@RatedRCope vs PAC
NEXT WEEK! The Rated R Superstar, Cope goes 1-on-1 with the @BASTARDPAC LIVE on TBS and MAX! pic.twitter.com/2kfRM9rh32
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 16, 2025