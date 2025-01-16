wrestling / News

Cope vs. PAC Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

January 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 1-22-25 Image Credit: AEW

Cope and PAC will do battle on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced by AEW on Wednesday night that the two will do battle on next week’s show, as you can see below.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs live on TBS and Max.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading