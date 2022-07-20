Cora Jade Addresses Roxanne Perez Attack, Trashes Tag Team Title On This Week’s NXT

Cora Jade gave the NXT Women’s Tag Team Title the Madusa treatment on this week’s episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Jade come out to address her heel turn and attack on Roxanne Perez on last week’s episode. Jade said that she was the face of the NXT Women’s Division and was lauded by the fans, and wanted to take her best friend along for the ride so she got Perez in the front door, but suddenly everyone turned their attention to Perez.

Jade then said that she had the right tag team partner at last and they won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, but not 30 minutes later Roxanne decided to cash in her contract on Mandy Rose. She accused Perez of throwing what they had away and being selfish, then admitted to attacking Perez in the parking lot last week. She said that she was going to win tonight’s battle royal for a shot at Rosa and that tag title just represents a lie to her, so she threw it in the trash.

