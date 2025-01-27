Cora Jade Set To Compete On This Week’s TNA Impact

NXT’s Cora Jade is heading to Impact for the week, where she is set to compete in a match. TNA announced on Monday that Jade, who showed up on last week’s show to distract Masha Slamovich, will be in action on this week’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Thursday night on TNA+ and AXS TV, is:

* Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Travis Williams & Judas Icarus

* Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin

* Mustafa Ali vs. TBA

* Cora Jade vs. TBA

* Nic Nemeth appears