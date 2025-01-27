wrestling / News
Cora Jade Set To Compete On This Week’s TNA Impact
January 27, 2025 | Posted by
NXT’s Cora Jade is heading to Impact for the week, where she is set to compete in a match. TNA announced on Monday that Jade, who showed up on last week’s show to distract Masha Slamovich, will be in action on this week’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Thursday night on TNA+ and AXS TV, is:
* Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. Travis Williams & Judas Icarus
* Wes Lee vs. Ace Austin
* Mustafa Ali vs. TBA
* Cora Jade vs. TBA
* Nic Nemeth appears
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet
360 in Canada, and TNA+ worldwide.@WWENXT's @CoraJadeWWE will be in action on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/Shk9ABR9je
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 27, 2025