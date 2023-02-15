Cora Jade Credits Jacy Jayne For Dropping Gigi Dolin, Jayne Responds

– Ahead of last night’s WWE NXT, Superstar and former NXT Tag Team Champion Cora Jade credited Jacy Jayne for her new change in attitude and breaking off from Toxic Attraction tag team partner Gigi Dolin. Cora Jade wrote on Twitter, “Me and Jacy 🤝 dropping pathetic leeches we once called “friends.'” Jacy Jayne later responded, “You were secretly always my favorite, you get it!” You can view that exchange below:

Me and Jacy 🤝 dropping pathetic leeches we once called “friends” https://t.co/l1saKbUiDr — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) February 15, 2023