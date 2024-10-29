Cora Jade Discusses CM Punk’s Involvement In WWE NXT

Cora Jade did an interview with Sport Illustrated’s The Takedown (per Wrestling Inc), where she discussed CM Punk being backstage at WWE NXT shows and helping the younger talent. Here are the highlights:

On Punk wanting to help: “It’s just so cool to have him [there],” Jade said. “Love him or hate him, he is who he is, 100%. And you can only admire that. He is constantly trying to help, constantly trying to give advice.”

On how Punk acts: “He’ll sit there and help with a smile on his face, and he never complains,” Jade continued. “He’s just helped me and Roxanne genuinely so much, and I’m so thankful for him.”