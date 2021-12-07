Cora Jade Explains Her Raw Emotion After WWE NXT Women’s WarGames Match

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustated, Cora Jade discussed her raw emotion after the NXT Women’s WarGames Match, doing a dive off the cage, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Cora Jade on her raw emotion after the NXT Women’s WarGames Match: “I started crying and it was such raw emotion. I fell in love with this when I was eight. It’s what I’ve wanted and worked for over the past 12 years. To go into the back after the match, after a WarGames match, and have people like Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg shake my hand, it’s the craziest, most amazing thing.”

On taking advantage of her opportunity and doing a dive off the cage: “I wrestled on the indies before this, but there is nothing that can ever compare to tonight. And I’ll always remember standing up on top of that cage. It’s pretty high and scary. But when opportunity arises, you go get it. The ‘Generation of Jade’ is here in NXT 2.0. It’s a new generation, a new time, and that dive off the cage symbolized that.”