Cora Jade Injured, Match With Jordynne Grace Stopped on WWE NXT

Cora Jade had a match with Jordynne Grace on this week’s WWE NXT, but it was stopped after an apparent injury to Jade. Tuesday’s show saw the two battle in a match set up earlier in the night. During the commercial break, Jade got pushed into the turnbuckle by Grace and the ref quickly stepped in to separate them.

Medical personnel attended to Jade and the match was eventually stopped, with Grace determined the winner. No word on Jade’s status at this time.