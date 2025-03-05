wrestling / News
Cora Jade Injured, Match With Jordynne Grace Stopped on WWE NXT
March 4, 2025 | Posted by
Cora Jade had a match with Jordynne Grace on this week’s WWE NXT, but it was stopped after an apparent injury to Jade. Tuesday’s show saw the two battle in a match set up earlier in the night. During the commercial break, Jade got pushed into the turnbuckle by Grace and the ref quickly stepped in to separate them.
Medical personnel attended to Jade and the match was eventually stopped, with Grace determined the winner. No word on Jade’s status at this time.
I read Cora Jade's lips, and she says "My knee. It's f*cked up."
OMG, man… Please don't let it be serious. 🙏🙏 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RLA2g7KFvy
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 5, 2025
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Considering Unifying Two of Their Singles Titles (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- JBL Recalls Vince McMahon Hating Wrestlers Using Agents In Negotiations
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes
- The Rock Reveals What He Told John Cena After WWE Elimination Chamber