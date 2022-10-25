wrestling / News

Cora Jade on Getting to Wrestle Natalya in WWE NXT

October 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Natalya Cora Jade WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with Fightful, WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade discussed getting to work with Natalya:

“It’s crazy, especially because Natalya was the very first women’s wrestler that I decided was my favorite. I loved the pink and black hair and her look. She was my favorite at the time, this was before AJ Lee came. My first initial female role model was Natalya. That was a real story when I went to a house show, and she pointed to me in the crowd, and I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. To be able to work with her is, to this day, my favorite match I’ve ever had. It was so much fun. Obviously, to be able to work with someone I looked up to, but I think I grew so much as a wrestler and performer. Not only in the ring, but hearing her brain and how she thinks about things and why you do things.”

