Cora Jade On Possibly Joining the Judgment Day

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Cora Jade spoke about the possibility of joining the Judgment Day on the main roster. She recently aligned with the group, recruiting Rhea Ripley to face Roxanne Perez on an episode of NXT.

She said: “Any opportunity given to me I would love. I feel like there’s many different options for the future, I feel like obviously there’s a lot of goals that I have. I would love to be on the main roster, obviously one day. I think The Judgment Day is great. I loved being able to go to “Raw” and do that little segment with them. I think they have a great look, I’m a big fan of them,” she said. “But just being able to work with all these people is really helpful. And maybe one day I’ll be either with Rhea or against her, we’ll have to see.“