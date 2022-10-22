Cora Jade Pitched To Jump Off Of Wargames Cage Last Year

In an interview with Fightful, Cora Jade revealed that she pitched to jump off of the Wargames cage last year, which she did at the end of the match. Jade, who was teaming with IYO SKY, Alba Fyre and Raquel Rodriguez, put Jacy Jayne through a table with a senton. Jayne teamed with Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Dakota Kai in a losing effort. Here are highlights:

On jumping from the cage: “I watched NXT as a fan and seeing the previous WarGames matches, I always knew I wanted to be part of it. I was an extra in 2019 when they did it in Chicago, so that was crazy to be there and doing all that kind of stuff. WarGames was nuts. I went into it very nervous, but I was one of the few women to actually do it, so I knew going into it that I had to make it memorable. If I never got to do it again, at least I did it this once, and I knew as soon as I found out I was in WarGames, I was like, ‘I’m going off the cage.’ Maybe it’s because I’m young and am like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it all.’ I did the deathmatch and I love hardcore stuff like that. I knew I had to make a moment out of it and I wanted to be remembered. There are moments I look back to in wrestling that are my favorite moments and I have to step back and take myself out of it and think about, ‘I want to do this and it’s going to be a moment and a moment that will hopefully be there forever and it’s someone’s favorite moment. I remember when Cora Jade did that in WarGames.’ I wanted to have a moment that will be in history and will be mine forever.”

On her deathmatch experience: “I’ve done some wild things in my short career. ODB was my like my 11th match and I watched her in TNA growing up. To have that match with her as my 11th match was crazy. The craziest match was probably my deathmatch with Jimmy Lloyd, and that was a few months before my tryout. I’ve always had a bucket list thing where I wanted to do a deathmatch. Just wanted to do it once to get it off my bucket list because I grew up a huge fan of Jon Moxley before WWE when he was doing the deathmatch stuff on the Indies. I have the Jon Moxley five-disc set, and I was huge Shield fan. I always wanted to do that and had it in the back of my mind. ‘Do it once and you’ll never have to do it again.’ I did it and it was definitely a crazy experience, doing it with Jimmy Lloyd, he’s done a million of them. It was fun and crazy. After, I felt like I got hit by a truck and was like, ‘I absolutely never want to do this again, but I can say that I did it and got it out of the way,’ and now I have a scarred up elbow for the rest of my life to remind me. I’m glad I did it, but I never want to do it again.”