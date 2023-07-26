wrestling / News

Cora Jade Posts Cryptic Tweet Following Loss On WWE NXT

July 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cora Jade NXT Stand & Deliver Image Credit: WWE

On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Dana Brooke defeated Cora Jade in a Kendo Stick match. In a post on Twitter following the loss, Jade posted a cryptic message to fans.

She wrote: “Bye.

Brooke responded with emojis.

