wrestling / News
Cora Jade Posts Cryptic Tweet Following Loss On WWE NXT
July 26, 2023 | Posted by
On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Dana Brooke defeated Cora Jade in a Kendo Stick match. In a post on Twitter following the loss, Jade posted a cryptic message to fans.
She wrote: “Bye.”
Bye
— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) July 26, 2023
Brooke responded with emojis.
🤕👊🏻👋🏻
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Is ‘Concerned’ About Triple H Eventually Asking About His AEW Throne Smashing
- Dave Meltzer Says AEW Will Lose Out On Merch Opportunities At All In Unless They Optimize Better
- Kevin Nash Critiques AEW for Allowing Too Much Blood & Spotfests, Says They Haven’t Grown Their Audience
- Kevin Nash Weighs In On Rick Steiner-Gisele Shaw Incident, WrestleCon Inviting Steiner Back