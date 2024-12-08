– At last night’s WWE NXT Deadline, Giulia won the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge to secure a title shot against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Cora Jade later commented on the premium live event on social media, noting that Giulia isn’t good enough to beat her best friend, Perez.

Cora Jade wrote, “The @WWENXT women’s division put on one hell of a show tonight as always, but you’ll still never be good enough to beat my bestie!!!!!!! @roxanne_wwe #WWEDeadline.” You can view her post below: