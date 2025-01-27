Cora Jade Says NXT Is ‘Fine’ Without Bayley

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Cora Jade spoke about Bayley’s recent return to the NXT brand and says that they no longer need her on Tuesday nights. Bayley has been feuding with Roxanne Perez, with Jade and Giulia joining the fray last week.

She said: “I don’t understand, if Bayley is someone who has investment in the future, then why is she coming to ‘NXT’ and taking time from future stars. We’re fine without her. We don’t need her. We just don’t need her and the time has passed for our need for Bayley. Now all the sudden NXT’s cool and popular and now she wants to come back? I think it’s a phony act and I think she just wants the relevancy again and she thinks she’s gonna get that from Roxanne and me. She’s quite frankly getting old and irrelevant. Bayley came in making something that wasn’t about her about her. Bayley wasn’t relevant in [Roxanne’s] mind. We’re not gonna sit in the back and listen to this a**-kissing fest. Once again here comes Bayley.“