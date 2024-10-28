Cora Jade Is Thankful To Shawn Michaels For Keeping Her In NXT Main Event Scene

In an interview with The Takedown (via Fightful), Cora Jade spoke about Shawn Michaels continuing to book her strongly even after her time away due to injuries. Jade recently returned and teamed with Roxanne Perez against Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.

She said: “I feel like there’s a little bit of a truth to everything I say and tweet, you know? Obviously, selfishly, you can only sit back and look and be like, ‘Damn, I feel like I’m getting forgotten about or passed over and the division is kind of moving on without me. But then at the same time, you can look at that as motivation and I was like, ‘The women’s division is the best it’s ever been, we’ve never had so many talented women, we’ve never had so much time for women on a show in the segments and matches.’ It’s literally the best time to be a women’s wrestler. So yes, it was defeating an little bit to have to sit back and not be a part of it, but at the same time, it was motivating to realize that I’m coming back to literally the best women’s division in the entire world in any company. Definitely. Shawn is great, like you said, he has this endless trust in the women which I am so thankful for because without him, we wouldn’t be able to show the things that we can show, you know? So I’m very thankful for him. I remember when I got hurt, I was crying and apologizing to him and I remember [him saying], ‘Don’t say sorry, it’s not your fault.’ I’m so thankful that he gets it, that injuries happen and you have to take the time to get better. He gave me the time, he let me mentally physically get better and as soon as I came back, I think he has the faith and the trust in me to throw me back in the main event picture, which I’m very thankful for and I know I can do. I’m very excited to prove to him and everybody that Cora Jade is back and I’m still on top.“