Cora Jade Shows Up On TNA Impact, Distracts Masha Slamovich During Match
January 23, 2025
Cora Jade showed up on this week’s TNA Impact and cost Masha Slamovich & Spitfire their match on the show. Thursday night’s show saw the WWE NXT star come down to the ring as Slamovich and Spitfire battled Rosemary and the House of Elegance.
Jade, who confronted Slamovich at Genesis and teased going after her Knockouts Title, showed Slamovich a picture of her with a red X over it. The distraction led to Rosemary and the Elegance duo getting the win:
.@CoraJadeWWE is in the iMPACT Zone and just cost @mashaslamovich a match! @WWENXT
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcuYSK pic.twitter.com/eBbXOVXfPE
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 24, 2025