– WWE.com listed the top 25 Instagram Photos of the week. This week’s picks included Kairi Sane, Cora Jade, B-Fab, Montez Ford looking ripped for a bodybuilding competition, Shotzi attending her first EDC, Xia Li getting a Monday workout in, Tegan Nox, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/qeg0EVr4uW pic.twitter.com/XnuNKPFIGU — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAIRI SANE (@official_kairi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E A P R I E S T L E Y (@bdavenportwwe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE VIBE is Briana Brandy (@briana_brandy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cora Jade (@corajadewwe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@montezfordwwe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tegan Nox (@nixonnewell)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ash Urbanski (@shotziwwe)