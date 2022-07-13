Cora Jade Turns Heel, Attacks Roxanne Perez On WWE NXT

Cora Jade has fallen to the dark side, turning heel and attacking Roxanne Perez on tonight’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show heavily focused on Perez, who was supposed to face Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship but was attacked in the parking lot just before the show went on the air. While several women tried to deflect suspicion from themselves throughout the night, the question of whether Perez would be able to face Rose remained throughout until the main event segment when Rose came out with Toxic Attraction and crowed about Perez not being “woman enough” to face her.

Jade then came out and said the fans would be getting an NXT Women’s Championship match and was willing to take Roxanne’s place. Perez then came out and got her scheduled match. As she was about to pick up the win after hitting Pop Rocks on the outside, Jade attacked her with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship belt which allowed Rose to pick up the win. After the match, Jade said that Perez was selfish after Jade got her into WWE and went to attack her with her skateboard. The gimmicked board broke early but she went through with the attack and left Perez lying in the ring.

Jade and Perez are co-NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. It’s not clear what will happen with them now that Jade has turned on her partner.