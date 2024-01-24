Cora Jade Undergoes Surgery on Torn ACL

Cora Jade underwent surgery to fix her torn ACL on Tuesday. As reported last week, Jade was confirmed to have suffered the knee injury during a WWE live event earlier this month. She posted to Instagram today to confirm that she was having the surgery today, as you can see below.

The NXT star wrote:

“They say that your darkest hour comes before your dawn. TTYL”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Jade for a quick and full recovery.