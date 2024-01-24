wrestling / News

Cora Jade Undergoes Surgery on Torn ACL

January 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Deadline Cora Jade Image Credit: WWE

Cora Jade underwent surgery to fix her torn ACL on Tuesday. As reported last week, Jade was confirmed to have suffered the knee injury during a WWE live event earlier this month. She posted to Instagram today to confirm that she was having the surgery today, as you can see below.

The NXT star wrote:

“They say that your darkest hour comes before your dawn. TTYL”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Jade for a quick and full recovery.

