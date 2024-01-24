wrestling / News
Cora Jade Undergoes Surgery on Torn ACL
January 23, 2024 | Posted by
Cora Jade underwent surgery to fix her torn ACL on Tuesday. As reported last week, Jade was confirmed to have suffered the knee injury during a WWE live event earlier this month. She posted to Instagram today to confirm that she was having the surgery today, as you can see below.
The NXT star wrote:
“They say that your darkest hour comes before your dawn. TTYL”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Jade for a quick and full recovery.
More Trending Stories
- Notes on Netflix’s New WWE Raw Partnership, Deal Comes With Extension & Opt-Out Options
- Ted DiBiase On The Impact Of Gene Okerlund & Bobby Heenan Leaving WWE For WCW
- Bruce Prichard On Batista & Booker T’s Backstage Fight, Batista’s Only Attitude Issue
- Arn Anderson On His First Impression Of Hulk Hogan, Hogan Looking Different When He Joined WCW