Corbin, Kentucky Renames Itself King Corbin For a Day

– WWE’s request for Corbin, Kentucky to rename itself King Corbin has worked…for a day, at least. WWE announced that the city was renamed to match King Corbin’s moniker for Sunday via a proclamation by Mayor Suzie Razmus after WWE lobbied the city to do just that.

The proclamation reads:

PROCLAMATION

Commonwealth of Kentucky

City Of Corbin

Mayor Suzie Razmus

WHEREAS, The City of Corbin, is a fun-loving and progressive city founded in 1902 and located in Southeastern, Kentucky; and,

WHEREAS: The City of Corbin is honored to have World Wrestling Entertainment, also known as WWE, as a guest in our great city; and,

WHEREAS: World Wrestling Entertainment has presented a petition to change the name of the City of Corbin, Kentucky to The City of King Corbin, Kentucky, after Superstar King Corbin; and,

WHEREAS: The City of Corbin would like to honor this request;

NOW THEREFORE: I, Suzie Razmus, Mayor of the City of Corbin, Kentucky by virtue of the authority vested in me, do hereby proclaim that for the day of January 12, 2020, the City of Corbin, Kentucky will be the City of King Corbin, Kentucky.

In Witness thereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the Executive Department of the City of Corbin, Kentucky, by the affixed, this 12th Day of January, 2020.

Mayor, Suzie Razums