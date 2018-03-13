wrestling / News
WWE News: Corey Graves Addresses Commentary Botch From Fastlane, Brock Lesnar Hosts Wrestlers At WWE Live Event, Cesaro on UpUpDownDown
– Corey Graves tweeted the following in response to fan complaints he received after misquoting The Joker during Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair at WWE Fastlane…
Dear Internet,
I realize that I incorrectly credited a quote to the wrong fictional character.
Thank god you are here to correct me.
I’m sure you are much better equipped to do my job than I am. 😘#WWEFastlane
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) March 12, 2018
– Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman hosted University of Minnesota wrestlers Bobby & Gable Steveson at the weekend WWE live event in Minneapolis. Heyman posted the following…
What an honor and a pleasure for @BrockLesnar and me to host THE STEVESON BROS @GSteveson and @Bosteveson197 this evening at @TargetCenterMN @WWE #WWEMinny #UniversityOfMinnesota #YourHumbleAdvocate #UniversalChampion #GableSteveson #BobbySteveson #NCAA #2020Olympics pic.twitter.com/5TGyYs9XGQ
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 10, 2018
– Here is Cesaro on a new edition of UpUpDownDown…