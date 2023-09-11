Various News: Corey Graves Makes Appearance At NFL Game, Cardinals Linebacker Does Daniel Garcia Dance

– Corey Graves helped the Pittsburgh Steelers ring in the NFL season, as he noted on Twitter today. The WWE announcer posted to his account to note that he led the traditional “Terrible Towel Twirl” for the team’s fans, writing:

“As a lifelong fan, I am beyond honored and excited to kick off the @steelers season today @AcrisureStadium by leading the Steeler Nation in the ‘Terrible Towel Twirl’ in a few hours! See Yinz there! #HereWeGo”

Graves’ presence didn’t prove to be a boon to the team, as they lost to the San Francisco 49ers 30 – 7.

– In other wrestling/NFL news, Arizona Cardinals linebacker did a Daniel Garcia-style dance during the team’s game against the Washington Commanders, which Garcia posted a GIF of to Twitter. The Cardinals still ended up losing to the Commanders 20 – 16, though.