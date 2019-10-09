Corey Graves, Bully Ray Praise First Episode of NWA Powerrr

The new NWA Powerrr series has a couple of high-profile fans in Corey Graves and Bully Ray. The WWE announcer and Dudley Boys member both posted to Twitter to put over the first episode of the show, which debuted on YouTube on Tuesday.

Graves said the show had a “Really fun throwback presentation. Old school in a good way.” Meanwhile, Bully was a big more effusive, saying, “Really enjoyed the first episode of NWA Powerrr. All talent did a great job!! Good character development and storytelling. Give it a watch and let me know what ya think.”

Our own Larry Csonka gave his thoughts on the show here. Thus far, the first episode has earned (as of this writing) 50,781 views with 6,500 Likes and just 63 Dislikes.

