Corey Graves Says Carmella Is Adding New Moves Ahead of Title Match At WWE Money in the Bank

Carmella has a shot at Bianca Belair and the Raw Women’s Championship at WWE Money in the Bank this weekend, and Corey Graves talked about his wife getting the opportunity. Carmella earned the shot after Rhea Ripley was forced out of the match due to injury, and Graves discussed Carmella’s reaction to the development and more on the most recent After the Bell. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On Carmella getting the Raw Women’s Championship match: “This was not the plan, alright? The WWE Universe knows that. That’s no secret. Everyone was looking forward to Bianca and Rhea and Carmella said to me, ‘What am I going to do now? I’ve got Bianca,’ she’s competed against Bianca numerous times and I said, ‘You need to look at this for what it is, this is quite literally a golden opportunity.’ Not necessarily only speaking about the Raw Women’s Championship, I mean the placement in the card. Every ticket we sell says ‘card subject to change’ on it, right? That’s part of the business, injuries happen, circumstances change, Carmella now finds herself in a high-profile championship match.”

On what he told her: “I said, ‘You need to look at this for what this is and go out there and crush it. Add some new wrinkles to your repertoire.’ Full disclosure, her and I are going to a ring in Pittsburgh here later tonight to see what she’s capable of, maybe add a few new moves to the fold, some different things, get her sharp and on the top of the game.”

On the opportunity for Carmella: “This is an opportunity for everybody watching to go, ‘Damn, she didn’t win, but she’s really good,’ or ‘Oh, we forgot Carmella could do this.’ It is the profile of the match-up is the most valuable part of the equation.”