Corey Graves Thinks CM Punk on WWE Backstage Is a ‘Great Move’ by FOX

– During this week’s WWE After The Bell podcast, host Corey Graves discussed CM Punk returning to WWE through WWE Backstage on FS1. In the past, Corey Graves has been outspoken with his public criticism of CM Punk. It appears the two were friends at one point, but their relationship soured after Punk left the WWE.

Last year, Corey Graves said in an interview that CM Punk angered him by because “he essentially disowned the business that made him.” Below is an excerpt of Graves addressing the Punk topic on After The Bell and audio for the full show:

Corey Graves on CM Punk return: “My thought is this. It is a great move by FOX. FOX wants to get viewers, wants to get eyes on FS1, what better way than putting the man whose name is still chanted in arenas worldwide, one of the most controversial superstars ever in the business. CM Punk back on WWE Backstage as a periodic reporter. I’m not entirely sure what the role is. I’m sure by the time this airs, he will have been on, and the world will know significantly more than I do at this point. This, of course, has fueled rumors and speculation aplenty. Is Punk coming back into the WWE fold? Is he going to compete again? Punk himself has said no. He’s not interested in wrestling anymore. But as his appearance alone proved, you can never say never in WWE. I’ve been getting a litany of tweets and Instagram messages asking my personal opinion on the matter. My personal opinion on the matter is that it is a great move by FOX.”

