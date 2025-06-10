Corey Graves Comments On Commentary Role At WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

Corey Graves is grateful that he was able to do commentary for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide. Graves was at the English commentary booth alongside Konnan for last Saturday’s show, and he posted to Twitter on Monday to reflect on the experience.

Graves wrote:

“Sometimes, you run low on passion. But then, something like this weekend happens.

Gracias por permitirme entrar en tu mundo, @luchalibreaaa.

I only wanted to do your culture & business proud.

Thank you to @Konnan5150 for dropping the important knowledge and being a genuinely first class human being. He loves this more than any of us will ever understand. Can’t wait until the next one.

Thanks to you guys, for reminding me that a rough patch isn’t the end of the road.

Pro Wrestling”