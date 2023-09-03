– During the latest edition of WWE After the Bell, WWE broadcaster Corey Graves discussed the passing of the late Bray Wyatt (aka Windham Rotunda) and praised his work as a WWE talent. During the show (via WrestlingInc.com), Graves noted that he “fell apart” after hearing the news and needed to call his therapist.

Graves added on Wyatt, “He took the constructs of being a WWE Superstar and turned it on its head in a way that, I think, will be felt for years to come. He sort of opened this door from a creative aspect within our business that had never been opened before.”

As noted, WWE is donating all net proceeds of Bray Wyatt proceeds to support his family.