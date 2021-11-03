Corey Graves On His Recent Comments About Dana Brooke On WWE Raw, How Talent React To His Commentary

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Corey Graves discussed his recent comments on Dana Brooke on WWE Raw, what he texted her after the situation, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Corey Graves on his recent comments on Dana Brooke and how talent react to his commentary: “99.9 percent of the time, everybody realizes that it’s just me doing what I do and I love walking the line. I love being provocative, but I also make sure and try to take great care that I don’t ever harm anybody as far as from a character perspective. I always want to make people better. For the instance of the Dana Brooke issue, I actually sent her a text message the next morning saying ‘Hey, just so you know, no hard feelings, that was not personal.’ Full disclosure, I don’t know what is going to happen in these shows. I am reacting and that’s my choice. There have been times where I sat in the production meetings and I have an idea as to what’s what. I prefer to not know what’s happening because I like to think my reactions are a little more genuine, I get to use my whit a little better than saying, ‘Hey, I got this great line for so and so.'”

On William Regal’s advice on how wrestlers can use commentators to enhance their characters: “William Regal actually used to instill in us back in the NXT days that commentators are a great tool for a superstar in that we can tell your story sometimes better than you can. Oftentimes if something goes wrong, I’m almost the last line of defense where I can clean things up sometimes or explain why something didn’t go so perfectly. Regal used to tell us all the time if you as a talent don’t utilize the commentators, then you’re doing yourself a disservice. Regal would also be very open that if you don’t utilize us and you don’t talk to us and tell us what your character is attempting to accomplish in this instance, a lot of times we’re just flying blind and going to try to do what we want with it or sometimes you just try to entertain yourself. If you go out there and you don’t tell me anything and something goes wrong and maybe I’m having a bad day, maybe I just flew halfway across the earth and my brains are not as sharp as usual, maybe I’m just in a bad mood. You never actually know what you’re going to get. There’s never any sort of malice because I would be doing myself a disservice because my job is ultimately to enhance everything. I do it in a very unique way as the “bad guy” on the show, but I’m trying to achieve sympathy from the devil from the viewer’s perspective.”

On why a commentator like Bobby Heenan wouldn’t work in the current era of wrestling: “A lot of people think in 2021, the days of the full-blown heel commentator are passé and I definitely think to an extent it is. Could you imagine Bobby Heenan? He would be fired, canceled, tar and feathered publicly just because that’s how the world has changed. I try to be a little more villainous leaning than full-blown bad guy justify, always root for the bad guys, good guys are in the wrong. I try to adapt but again, I grew up on Bobby Heenan, Jesse Ventura. Some of the greatest of all time, so deep inside me that’s what I’m still a fan of. When it comes to do what I’m doing now and find myself in this role, I just fall back on what I was a fan of and maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.