Corey Graves Deactivates Twitter Account

June 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Corey Graves WWE

Corey Graves’ Twitter account is no more. The Smackdown announcer deactivated his account before Raw began. There is no indication as to why he did so at this time.

When you deactivate your Twitter account, you have 30 days to reactivate it before Twitter starts the process of deleting the account. It’s possible Graves will address the reason on this week’s After the Bell.

Corey Graves, Jeremy Thomas

