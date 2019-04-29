wrestling / News
WWE News: Corey Graves Hints at ‘Change of Scenery,’ Mick Foley Thanks Fans on UK Tour
– Corey Graves either seems to be looking elsewhere or is stoking Twitter fans, suggesting he might be wanting a “change of scenery.” The WWE commentator posted the following to Twitter on Monday afternoon, which comes amidst reports that WWE is offering big money deals to talent that is seeking to go elsewhere:
Might be time for a change of scenery.
— Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) April 29, 2019
– Mick Foley took to Twitter to thank the fans in attendance for the first night of his UK tour. The tour was originally set to feature Undertaker, but WWE pulled the Dead Man from the tour after he signed a new contract with the company earlier this month.
Thank you Manchester for a great first nigjt of the #RiseOfTheTaker #TalesFromHell tour. See you TOMORROW in #LONDON
Some tix available at https://t.co/NnldWHEJLI pic.twitter.com/EAlVS72Q9G
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 29, 2019
