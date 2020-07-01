Corey Graves Hypes Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher Tonight

Tonight’s episode of NXT, which is the first of a two-night Great American Bash event, will feature a match between Oney Lorcan and Timothy Thatcher. In a post on Twitter, Corey Graves gave his thoughts on the match, thinking it’ll be a sleeper hit.

He wrote: “I think that @ONEYLORCAN vs. Timothy Thatcher has the potential to be the sleeper hit of the summer, tonight!”