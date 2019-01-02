Quantcast

 

Various News: Corey Graves Invites Mandy Rose Into His DMs, More Gene Okerlund Tributes, New Evolve Matches Announced

January 2, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Corey Graves WWE

– Following an angle shot on last night’s WWE Smackdown, Corey Graves posted the following, inviting Mandy Rose into his DMs….

– More tributes to Gene Okerlund have been posted on social media…

– EVOLVE announced The following matches today…

* WWN Champion JD Drake will defend vs. Eddie Kingston in a No DQ Match at EVOLVE 119 on January 18th in Brooklyn, NY. Drake told EVOLVE officials he wants this match after what happened at EVOLVE 117 and EVOLVE 118.

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits of Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins will defend at EVOLVE 119. EVOLVE is about opportunity. They will defend against the winners of a Tag Team Scramble earlier that night with upcoming or new tag teams to EVOLVE. This is how stars are made! The first two teams in the Tag Team Scramble are The Skulk of Leon Ruff & Adrian Alanis and one of the independents top tag teams of John Silver & Alex Reynolds.

* Former EVOLVE Champion and NXT UK Superstar Fabian Aichner vs. Darby Allin has been signed for EVOLVE 119.

* It’s official! Half of the EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Montez Ford of The Street Profits will fight Eddie Kingston at EVOLVE 120 on January 19th back home at La Boom in Queens, NY! If you saw the last La Boom event, you know this one will be intense. Did you even think a match like this was possible?

* Josh Briggs will face the other half of the EVOLVE Tag Team Champions in Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits at EVOLVE 120.

