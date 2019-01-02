Various News: Corey Graves Invites Mandy Rose Into His DMs, More Gene Okerlund Tributes, New Evolve Matches Announced

– Following an angle shot on last night’s WWE Smackdown, Corey Graves posted the following, inviting Mandy Rose into his DMs….

Hey @WWE_MandyRose …just in case you forgot, my DM’s are open….and I’m pretty sure you have my number.#SDLive — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019

– More tributes to Gene Okerlund have been posted on social media…

Mean Gene was universally loved by everyone I’ve met that knew him. Very few people can say that their work will forever be appreciated and remembered. Very few can legitimately claim to be legends in their field. Those things can undoubtedly be said about him. #RIPMeanGene — Soon. (@FightOwensFight) January 2, 2019

Very sad to hear of his passing. He was incredible at what he did. Watching him was how I learned that every single role is important. He taught me that if you don't care then they won't care. Thoughts go out to his family. https://t.co/HK68HfcPhE — Austin Creeds finally going to MagFest (@XavierWoodsPhD) January 2, 2019

I will always value those days at the TV Studio where Gene would have everybody rolling with laughter. Tonight, indulge in a vodka soda with a splash of cranberry. An “Okerlund” in our business. Don’t cry because we lost him. Smile because we had him. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) January 2, 2019

Mean Gene was one of my favorite people to be around. He was a man who loved the pro wrestling business and everything it had to offer. And treated everyone the same no matter who you were. He is a reminder to enjoy every step of whatever your journey is. #ripmeangene — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) January 2, 2019

– EVOLVE announced The following matches today…

* WWN Champion JD Drake will defend vs. Eddie Kingston in a No DQ Match at EVOLVE 119 on January 18th in Brooklyn, NY. Drake told EVOLVE officials he wants this match after what happened at EVOLVE 117 and EVOLVE 118.

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits of Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins will defend at EVOLVE 119. EVOLVE is about opportunity. They will defend against the winners of a Tag Team Scramble earlier that night with upcoming or new tag teams to EVOLVE. This is how stars are made! The first two teams in the Tag Team Scramble are The Skulk of Leon Ruff & Adrian Alanis and one of the independents top tag teams of John Silver & Alex Reynolds.

* Former EVOLVE Champion and NXT UK Superstar Fabian Aichner vs. Darby Allin has been signed for EVOLVE 119.

* It’s official! Half of the EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Montez Ford of The Street Profits will fight Eddie Kingston at EVOLVE 120 on January 19th back home at La Boom in Queens, NY! If you saw the last La Boom event, you know this one will be intense. Did you even think a match like this was possible?

* Josh Briggs will face the other half of the EVOLVE Tag Team Champions in Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits at EVOLVE 120.