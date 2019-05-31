wrestling / News
Corey Graves Is Confused By Paul Heyman’s Cash In Announcement
– Count WWE announcer Corey Graves as those confused by Paul Heyman announcing that Brock Lesnar will be cashing in his briefcase on Monday.
So, he’s is cashing in because the boss was mad at him for not cashing in when he said he was, even though the point of the contract is to cash in at the holder’s discretion? 🤯
— Sterling (@WWEGraves) May 31, 2019
WWE teased Lesnar making his announcement on who he will cash in against for this past Monday on Raw but didn’t deliver on the announcement. Instead, Lesnar found out he has a year to make his decision and seemed content on waiting. Now, he’s going to cash in on Monday, announcing he’ll be facing Seth Rollins.
Maybe this whole thing will end with Heyman in the Electric Chair.
