Corey Graves Is Confused By Paul Heyman’s Cash In Announcement

May 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Corey Graves WWE

– Count WWE announcer Corey Graves as those confused by Paul Heyman announcing that Brock Lesnar will be cashing in his briefcase on Monday.

WWE teased Lesnar making his announcement on who he will cash in against for this past Monday on Raw but didn’t deliver on the announcement. Instead, Lesnar found out he has a year to make his decision and seemed content on waiting. Now, he’s going to cash in on Monday, announcing he’ll be facing Seth Rollins.

Maybe this whole thing will end with Heyman in the Electric Chair.

Corey Graves, Jeremy Lambert

