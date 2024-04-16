Corey Graves on When Jake Paul Might Appear Again in WWE

– During a recent appearance on The Gunz Show, WWE broadcaster Corey Graves discussed when Jake Paul, brother of WWE US Champion Logan Paul, might appear again in WWE. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“If I’m being totally honest, I would start counting down the minutes before Jake shows up. I don’t think it’s going to happen anytime soon with the Tyson fight looming, but on a long enough timeline, we have to have the Paul brothers competing in the tag division at least once or twice. It just dawned on me that SummerSlam is in Cleveland this year. That’s where the Paul brothers hail from. I’m just saying. I don’t know anything, I’m just theorizing and putting it out into the universe. Maybe Jake Paul will be in WWE sooner rather than later.”

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled for August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.