Corey Graves Jokes That Brock Lesnar Stole His Number For Royal Rumble
January 30, 2022 | Posted by
Corey Graves didn’t compete at the Royal Rumble as some had speculated, and he had a joke about why he wasn’t involved. The Raw announcer took to Twitter on Saturday after the PPV to joke that Lesnar, who came in at #30 and won the match, “stole” his spot in the bout.
Graves has reportedly been taken off WWE’s “no contact” list and may be cleared for a potential return at some point.
Brock stole my number.#RoyalRumble
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 30, 2022
