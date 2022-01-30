Corey Graves Jokes That Brock Lesnar Stole His Number For Royal Rumble

Corey Graves didn’t compete at the Royal Rumble as some had speculated, and he had a joke about why he wasn’t involved. The Raw announcer took to Twitter on Saturday after the PPV to joke that Lesnar, who came in at #30 and won the match, “stole” his spot in the bout.

Graves has reportedly been taken off WWE’s “no contact” list and may be cleared for a potential return at some point.