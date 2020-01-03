wrestling
Corey Graves Jokes That Renee Young Is Headed to NJPW
January 2, 2020 | Posted by
– Corey Graves trolled Renee Young on Twitter, quipping that she’s headed to NJPW in reply to a tweet about heading to Tokyo. Young, who is heading to Japan to see her husband Jon Moxley compete at Wrestle Kingdom, mentioned so on Twitter which brought a reply from Graves saying, “Renee to NJPW: Confirmed.”
Sasha Banks also weighed in, expressing her desire to visit the country:
Things to do in Tokyo? Hit me. 👇🏻
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 2, 2020
Renee to NJPW: Confirmed.
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) January 3, 2020
Take me with you
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) January 3, 2020
