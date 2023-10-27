Corey Graves Thinks an LA Knight Win at Crown Jewel Would Disappoint Fans

Speaking on the most recent WWE After The Bell, Corey Graves shared his thoughts on LA Knight’s rising popularity and the effects it might have for his title challenge at WWE Crown Jewel (via Fightful). According to Graves, there is a risk that a victory for Knight could undercut his current trajectory and also disappoint fans interested in seeing Reigns continue to set title possession records. You can find a highlight from Graves and listen to the complete podcast below.

On the factors surrounding the Knight/Reigns match at Crown Jewel: “There’s an old adage in this business, the money is the chase. You want to see your favorite chasing the champion, coming up short and being denied so that they can come back even stronger, and maybe the timing isn’t right, but maybe it is. Maybe LA Knight does manage to pull off the impossible, in which case, yes, it screws up all of Roman’s grandiose plans for the record books, [at least] the few records that are left that he hasn’t overtaken already. Which, that would be a little disheartening and disappointing from a fan’s perspective. But LA Knight is the guy the right now, the guy that people want. People are clamoring for more for LA Knight. If he does manage to do it, you have a very valid point, maybe a few weeks from now people go, ‘Eh, that was our guy, but now he’s at the top of the mountain.'”