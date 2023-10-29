Corey Graves Thinks LA Knight Could Shock the WWE Universe at Crown Jewel

Many people consider LA Knight a longshot to beat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, but Corey Graves could see it happen. Knight will face Reigns for the latter’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Saturday’s PPV, and Graves discussed it on the latest After the Bell. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Knight’s current run: “This LA Knight is on fire. LA Knight, arguably the most popular superstar happening right now. If he manages to do it at Crown Jewel, I don’t think anyone’s going to be disappointed. I don’t think anybody will be upset. I think it would be very, very exciting.”

On Knight possibly beating Reigns: “When’s the last time in our business that someone has truly shocked the entire WWE Universe by winning a title that they weren’t supposed to? And I’m sure I could come up with a few examples. I mean, I’m going to throw Lyra [Valkyria] and Becky [Lynch] up there, maybe not on the same scale as Roman versus LA Knight, but I don’t know a lot of people who tuned in ‘NXT’ last night, Halloween Havoc Night One, and said, ‘I think this is the night, I think Lyra is the one that’s going to do it.’ I think we all expected a great match, but I don’t know that anyone was believing in Lyra, and I think we could be setting ourselves up for a similar situation in Saudi Arabia.”