Corey Graves Lashes Out At Dave Meltzer Over Reports Over Mauro Ranallo Story
It was previously reported that Corey Graves posted a tweet that criticized Mauro Ranallo and led to the NXT announcer missing Survivor Series. It was then reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ranallo’s relationship with WWE is still good, although Dave Meltzer said the company was not happy with Graves.
In a post on Twitter, Graves seemed to take issue with something Meltzer said, because he lashed out at him directly.
He wrote: “👋 @davemeltzerWON, you uninformed, false narrative pushing liar. My phone works. You’re a “journalist,” right? You can find my number.”
👋 @davemeltzerWON, you uninformed, false narrative pushing liar.
My phone works. You’re a “journalist,” right? You can find my number.
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) November 25, 2019
