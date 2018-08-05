Quantcast

 

Corey Graves Releases Statement on Apparent Exit From Social media

August 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE announcer Corey Graves has released a statement on his social media accounts implying that he’s leaving social media behind. You can see his Twitter and Instagram posts on the subject below. Graves wrote the following statement:

“Unfortunately, social media has become a very toxic place. People don’t know where to draw the line. It’s become more exhausting than productive to me. Some things in life are more important than ‘likes’ and ‘followers.’ I urge you to explore that. Deuces!??”

So, it appears that Graves is leaving social media for now, until he returns or clarifies his statement.

