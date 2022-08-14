Corey Graves Says He’s Having More Fun On Commentary Under Triple H

Corey Graves has been enjoying his job a bit more now that Triple H is on charge of WWE thanks to the surprises. Graves discussed the switch from Vince McMahon to Triple H on the latest episode of After the Bell and noted that the big cliffhangers and surprise moments had added an element of suspense to the show. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the change with Triple H taking over: “I love the cliffhangers, the elements of surprise, you gotta keep people guessing … Not everything needs to be a surprise, because not everything is going to captivate you in that way,” Graves explained. “But right now, in the past few weeks, I am having more fun calling Monday Night “Raw” because I loved being surprised.”

On preferring to be kept in the dark: “I prefer not to have any clue as to what’s happening on the show. I get to react, I get to be a fan, I get play the role of a super knowledgeable wrestling fan, rather than snarky bad guy announcer.”