Corey Graves & Vic Joseph On Most Important Match In WWE History, The Rock’s Choice Of Hulk Hogan vs. The Iron Sheik

In a recent edition of After the Bell, Corey Graves and Vic Joseph discussed their picks for the most important match in WWE history, The Rock’s pick of Hulk Hogan vs. The Iron Sheik, and much more. You can read their comments below.

Corey Graves on his pick for the most important match in WWE history and The Rock’s pick of Hulk Hogan vs. The Iron Sheik: “Without Hulkamania, there’s a good possibility that the three of us aren’t sitting here talking amongst ourselves about this business. I actually agree with The Rock’s [Hulk Hogan vs. The Sheik] but my answer was going to be the main event of the first WrestleMania, which was Hogan and Mr. T vs. Piper and Orndorff. If the addition of Mr. T, as questionable as it is now, and you look and go ‘Why the hell was Mr. T in the first main event of WrestleMania?’ Mr. T was the dude at the time. He was Americana, pop culture, he was one of the biggest stars in the world at the time. So, to have him in that match, alongside Hulkamania which is red hot, Orndorff and Piper on the other side of the ring playing the villainous foil. If that doesn’t succeed and doesn’t pack the house and do well on pay-per-view, WWE definitely doesn’t exist as we know it and maybe it doesn’t exist at all.”

Vic Joseph: “It’s hard to argue with The Rock. But I go back to my Mount Rushmore moment and it’s Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, WrestleMania 3. It’s everything about Hulkamania up until that point, it’s the reason WrestleMania had the indoor attendance record of over 93,000 people in the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan for so many years. That to me, that moment, that bodyslam, everything about it – Gorilla Monsoon on the call, that stands to me as the most important match in WWE history.”

Graves on the WWE match that’s the most important to him as a fan: “I gotta go with Hogan/Warrior at WrestleMania 6. My earliest memories in life are being approximately three or four years old, and I was gifted for Christmas wrestling action figures. It was probably worth a million dollars nowadays, but my dad’s friend got me that for Christmas because he knew I was obsessed. Hogan was my guy. I just started to get to the age where I had opinions and this Ultimate Warrior guy is awesome. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced human conflict at that age. That’s why it still resonates with me. That was the first time I felt conflict as a child. I felt like I love the Ultimate Warrior, he’s my guy, and I want to see him win. But Hogan’s been my guy for so long and he didn’t do anything wrong. I feel like I’m betraying Hulk if I root for Warrior, and to this day, that resonates with me. On a human level, that’s the first time I experienced those emotions.”

