Corey Graves Names His First WrestleMania As Favorite Commentary Moment
Corey Graves recently weighed in on his favorite commentary moments of his career, including his first WrestleMania and more. Graves was a guest on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, and you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):
On his favorite call of his career: “It’s gotta be Kinsasha, right? It was a Nakamura thing. I was a huge Shinsuke Nakamura fan from his days in Japan and I always loved how the Japanese announcers, when something big would happen, would just scream it. I know it’s not the norm over here, but I got to try it in NXT and it kinda stuck. If that’s my legacy in WWE, I’ll take it. ”
On his all-time favorite moment on commentary: “My first WrestleMania because I think that’s when it became real to me. I believe it was Orlando, I was sitting ringside, and it was when the jets flew over the stadium. I had watched every WrestleMania and was the kid like, ‘Someday, I’m going to be there.’ I remember going as a fan and going, ‘I’m in the building, I need to be in the ring. It needs to be about me.’
“Finally, I stood there, I think Tom Phillips and I had called the kick-off match, and then the official broadcast began. The stadium started shaking, the Air Force jets flew over and in that moment is when I went, ‘Oh my God, I’m about to call WrestleMania.’ I got a lump in my throat and a little emotional for about 10 seconds because the countdown in my headset hit one and I went, ‘Alright, time to go, we’re calling WrestleMania.’ There wasn’t a whole lot of time to enjoy it, but that sight, I’ll never forget that moment and that feeling. I hope I never lose that feeling. I’m always trying to replicate it.”
