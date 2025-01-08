Corey Graves Joins NXT Commentary Team At New Year’s Evil

Corey Graves made his return to NXT commentary, joining the booth for NXT New Year’s Evil. The WWE commentator joined Booker T and Vic Joseph on Tuesday’s show to call the action.

Corey Graves began his commentary run in NXT and had been the lead announcer on Smackdown most recently. WWE has shaken up the commentary teams with its moves to USA Network, Netflix and The CW. It was referenced later in the show that Graves will be on commentary going forward.