Corey Graves on If He Has Creative License On His Podcast, Recent Changes in WWE

– Corey Graves spoke with CBS in New York promoting his new After the Bell podcast for WWE. Highlights are below:

On how the last month has been for him with the major changes in the company: “It certainly is a whirlwind, and it’s, in a way, refreshing, just that you get so caught in the grind. No matter what your job is in life, you get into a routine, you get into a schedule, and it’s just on to the next. This,, weirdly enough, has kind of thrown my personal life upside down. I am a creature of habit, and I was used to flying out Sunday, working Monday, working Tuesday, flying on Wednesday, and then, X, Y, Z was very, very regimented. Just this change in schedule, from now I travel on Thursdays, and work Fridays, and I come home Saturdays. Now there’s a pay-per-view, and I’ve got this podcast to launch. I’m not any less busy. It’s just really taken a toll on my schedule, but it’s fun.”

On if he’ll be talking about that kind of thing on the podcast: “If it’s relevant, that’s my goal. I’m not going to shy away from hot topics if there’s something that is relevant. Am I going to argue about something that has nothing to do with WWE or people’s opinions on things? Not unless it’s relevant, but if it is and it involves another company or another show, absolutely. You know what I mean? Seth Rollins has been having himself a time on Twitter recently. It’s almost like people have turned on Seth Rollins. He’s going to be one of my first guests on October 30th, and I want to be able to give him a platform to really speak his mind. Above all else, I want this podcast to be honest. Whether it be, ‘Hey, we like this thing, we don’t like this thing.’ Yes, it’s under the WWE banner. It’s WWE’s Flagship podcast. Which, sure, people have preconceived notions and go, ‘Oh, well, it’s going to be sterile. It’s going to be WWE fingerprints all over it.’ I’m anxious to prove them wrong, because I think this company is behind me in showing, ‘Okay. Hey, we have our way that we’re going to do things, but we’re not going to just stick our head in the dirt.’ I really want to get honesty out of my guests. I want to be able to show a different side of myself as well as them, and I’m really excited for the potential of this.”

On if he has creative license on the podcast: “Certainly to an extent, absolutely, I have. I remember when I first had the initial meetings, when they had pitched the idea of me hosting this podcast. The first thing I said was, ‘I’m not going to do a fluff piece. I don’t want this to be, ‘Oh hey, wasn’t RAW great? Aren’t you excited to see what happens with this story?” No, we’re beyond that. It’s 2019, and the people that will listen to this podcast are educated enough. They’re the hardcore of the hardcores. They’re smart to a lot of the goings-on within the business. But the thing is, they’re not smart to all of the goings-on within the business, and I have access to kind of let them know things that they might not know. Rumors are rampant at all times about all aspects of the business, and people love and exist. Journalists, as they like to call themselves, oftentimes, just live off of rumors. To be able to say, ‘Hey, that’s not true,’ or ‘Hey, yeah, you know what? That is what happened, but you didn’t know this detail about it.’ To kind of really open up the eyes, because people want news, and it’s inherent into this business, which has always been secretive to an extent.

“I’ve heard in the past people don’t have access to certain things, but that’s by design. This is a tradition-based sort… a lot of secrecy within the business, and you have to earn your way into certain access. So I’m not necessarily going to blow the lid off the business. I’m not going to pull back the curtains and show everybody the inner workings of the machine. But I’m going to be able to give access to the Superstars and the talent that wants to. If they have something to speak on, or want to clear the air about something, or just have a chat about something that people might have a preconceived notion about them and prove that to be wrong.”

We’ve seen a lot of you this year also on Total Divas, with Carmella being featured on there. How difficult has it been for you to emotionally relive everything that went down when you two first started seeing each other? It doesn’t look like it would be been the easiest thing in the world.