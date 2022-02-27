Corey Graves Weighs In On Rumored Returns For WrestleMania 38

With rumors flying about some big returns to WWE for WrestleMania 38, Corey Graves took a moment to talk about them on this week’s After the Bell. As has been reported, Steve Austin is rumored to be returning for a match against Kevin Owens while Cody Rhodes’ potential WWE return is speculated to be returning to WWE ahead of the show.

Graves, who has been cleared to wrestle himself, talked about the chances that a “familiar face” returns, saying he’s excited if it turns out to be true.

“Who knows, if the rumors do in fact prove to be true, we may have another familiar face back in the fold between now and The Showcase of the Immortals,” Graves said (per Wrestling Inc). “This is one of those ones where: if you know, you know. I’m not going to speak to it any longer. I’m going to feed the rumor mill, that’s what I’m doing, I’m feeding the rumor mill. I’m stoking the flames and I am pouring gas on the fire. If the rumors are true, I couldn’t be more thrilled.”