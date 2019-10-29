Corey Graves On the WWE Roster’s Opinion of Crown Jewel, His Podcast Having Unprecedented Access

– Corey Graves spoke with Sports Illustrated promoting his WWE podcast After the Bell, which premieres on Wednesday. During the interview, Graves discussed his transition to the broadcast booth, his podcast and the WWE roster’s opinion of Crown Jewel. Highlights are below:

On embracing being an announcer: “I embraced it out of necessity. Giving up wrestling was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do … Jumping into the broadcast booth helped me with the grieving process. It gave me a new challenge, a whole new way to prove myself. But I still think like a wrestler, and that lends itself to my commentary. I know the story they’re trying to tell in the ring, or if something goes wrong, I can try to right the ship. In my mind, I’m watching as a broadcaster, trying to tell everyone else’s story, but I was in the ring for 15 years, too.”

On finding his niche at the broadcast booth: “I loved wrestling and I think I was decent at it, but I’m starting to realize this is my role. It’s the place where I was supposed to be all along.”

On his podcast giving an insider’s look at WWE: “Nobody else has this access. If it’s relevant, I can say, ‘Hey Triple H, what did you think of the competition on Wednesday night?’ I’m not going to make it my point to talk about everything beyond WWE, but if it’s relevant to what’s going on and it’s hot in the business, then we’ll discuss it … I can give a perspective that won’t be available anywhere else. I’m most excited to give current superstars a bigger platform to show who they are as people beyond characters. Most of the podcasts I’ve heard are from people who left WWE, but this is different. I’m working from the inside and I have access to the talent. Look at Seth—he’s had some social media speed bumps recently and got in a few spats that painted him in less than a great position, but you’re dealing with Twitter and 140 characters. Now we’ll have time for an actual conversation without an agenda, and I’m really excited to see where it goes.”

On the roster’s opinion of Crown Jewel: “It’s a long, grueling trip over there, but most of the talent like it because it’s a pretty good pay day. To me, it’s super exciting to have these totally unusual attractions like Cain Velasquez-Brock Strowman and Tyson Fury-Braun Strowman. If you take any sort of political feeling out of the equation, aren’t you, as a fan of WWE, aren’t you curious and excited to watch these attractions? It is what it is. This is not about politics for the talent, it’s about doing what we do best on the planet all over the planet. Everyone that works for any company has things they love and things they don’t love, but what we’re all focused on is having to fly back to SmackDown in Buffalo the next day.”

On planning to give an an honest, thorough look at the people in the company: “That is my personal mission statement. I’m going to give an honest view of WWE and outside WWE. I’m looking to give a different perspective and give the point of view from within the machine.”