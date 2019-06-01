Corey Graves Points Out Plot Hole in Brock Lesnar’s Money in the Bank Storyline

– Corey Graves is just as confused as the rest of us about why Brock Lesnar is in trouble for not cashing in Money in the Bank on Raw. After Stephanie McMahon condemned Brock Lesnar’s actions and said WWE would be taking action against him, which is a head-scratching sentiment considering how the Money in the Bank rules work, Graves took to Twitter to vocalize what many fans were thinking about the issue:

So, he’s is cashing in because the boss was mad at him for not cashing in when he said he was, even though the point of the contract is to cash in at the holder’s discretion? 🤯 Where’s my new chair? — Sterling (@WWEGraves) May 31, 2019