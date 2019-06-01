wrestling / News

Corey Graves Points Out Plot Hole in Brock Lesnar’s Money in the Bank Storyline

June 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Corey Graves WWE

– Corey Graves is just as confused as the rest of us about why Brock Lesnar is in trouble for not cashing in Money in the Bank on Raw. After Stephanie McMahon condemned Brock Lesnar’s actions and said WWE would be taking action against him, which is a head-scratching sentiment considering how the Money in the Bank rules work, Graves took to Twitter to vocalize what many fans were thinking about the issue:

Brock Lesnar, Corey Graves, Stephanie McMahon

