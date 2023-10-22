– During the latest edition of After the Bell, WWE broadcaster Corey Graves shared his thoughts on Intercontinental Champion Gunther being a fan favorite by the time the next Royal Rumble rolls around. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Corey Graves on Gunther: “By the time the Royal Rumble rolls around, GUNTHER will be a fan favorite and wildly popular amongst the WWE Universe without changing a damn thing about what he does.”

On the magic of Gutnerh: “That’s the magic of GUNTHER; he’s just good. It’s not dissimilar to back in the day when Mr. Perfect was around in WWE. Mr. Perfect was this guy who was telling you, ‘I’m not good, I’m perfect,’ and if you met that human being or your buddy or anybody you know said that, ‘No, I’m perfect,’ you would want to slap the taste out of their mouth. But when Curt Hennig got in the ring from bell to bell, whether it was against Roddy Piper or Bret Hart, or insert classic match here, people started going, ‘He might be perfect, and I may not want to buy his t-shirt, but God, I’m never going to miss anything he does in the ring.'”

Gunther recently broke the title record of The Honky Tonk Man to become the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in the belt’s history. At last year’s Royal Rumble, he entered the match at No. 1 going all the way until the end until he was eliminated by Cody Rhodes.